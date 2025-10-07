What's going On With AppLovin Shares After Hours?

AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) shares are trending on Tuesday.

Shares of the mobile technology company fell 2.29% in after-hours trading to $573.57, dropping $13.43 per share.

During regular trading on Monday, the stock closed at $587.00, down $95.76, or 14.03%, from the previous day's close, according to Benzinga Pro data.

SEC Investigating Data-Collection Practices

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating AppLovin's data-collection practices, including potential violations of partners' service agreements related to ad targeting.

The review by the SEC's cyber and emerging technologies unit stems from a whistleblower complaint and short-seller reports alleging that AppLovin used unauthorized "fingerprinting" to track users across apps—a practice restricted by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and, until February, by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Short Sellers Target Company Multiple Times

Short-seller Muddy Waters Research released reports in March and May, accusing AppLovin of using persistent identifiers that allegedly violate user privacy and breach partners’ terms of service.

The company has also faced separate allegations from Culper Research and Fuzzy Panda Research.

Market Data

Over the past year, the Californian company gained 319.44%, reaching a peak of $718.54 on September 30, which is 18.31% higher than Monday's close of $587.00.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate the stock has a Value in the 4th percentile. Here is how the stock ranks on other metrics.

