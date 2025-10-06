What's Behind The Sharp 39% After-Hours Rally In Telomir Pharmaceuticals?

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) jumped 38.71% during after-hours trading on Monday, climbing to $1.97 after the company released promising preclinical study results for its lead compound, Telomir-1.

Check out the current price of TELO stock here.

Earlier in the day, the stock had already edged up 1.43%, closing the regular session at $1.42, according to Benzinga Pro data.

DNA Methylation Data In Cancer Models

In an SEC Form 8-K filing on Monday, the pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company revealed that its lead compound, Telomir-1, was able to reverse abnormal deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) methylation in aggressive prostate cancer models.

See Also: Aehr Test Systems Stock Dives After Company Reports Q1 Earnings

This reversal restored the function of two key tumor suppressor genes, MASPIN and RASSF1A, which are often silenced in cancer due to hypermethylation.

Study Findings On Gene Function

According to the filing, MASPIN plays a critical role in blocking tumor invasion, regulating cell migration and angiogenesis, promoting apoptosis, and enhancing sensitivity to treatment. Telomir-1 was shown to reverse chemotherapy-induced DNA methylation, effectively restoring MASPIN activity in vivo.

RASSF1A is involved in regulating cell cycle control, promoting apoptosis, and suppressing metastasis. According to the company's report, Telomir-1 reduced RASSF1A methylation in a dose-dependent manner, with even stronger effects observed when used in combination with chemotherapy.

Development Status

Telomir Pharmaceuticals stated it is continuing preclinical development with IND-enabling studies.

Stock Performannce

TELO is down 65.53% year-to-date, with a 15.45% gain over the past month.

The Florida-based company has traded between $1.12 and $7.08 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $45.84 million and an average daily trading volume of 3.33 million shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TELO has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo Courtesy: violetkaipa on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.