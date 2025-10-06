Constellation Brands Stock Pops On Q2 Earnings Beat

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Follow STZ stock here.

Q2 Highlights: Constellation Brands reported second-quarter revenue of $2.48 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.46 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.63 per share, beating estimates of $3.38 per share.

Constellation Brands reported a high-single-digit net sales decline in its beer business, while the company’s wine and spirits business posted double-digit organic net sales declines.

“In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, we continued to navigate a difficult socioeconomic environment that dampened consumer demand across the industry,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

“Despite these challenges, we remained focused on the controllables and executed against our strategic objectives resulting in share and distribution gains in our Beer Business, outperformance against the higher-end wine segment in our Wine & Spirits Business, and returned over $475 million to shareholders through our dividend and share repurchase programs.”

The company ended the quarter with approximately $72 million in total cash and cash equivalents.

What’s Next: Constellation Brands affirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $11.30 to $11.60 per share versus estimates of $11.49 per share.

The company continues to expect fiscal 2026 operating cash flow of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion and free cash flow of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.

Constellation Brands’ management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET.

STZ Price Action: Constellation Brands shares were up 3.09% in after-hours, trading at $143 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Image Party/Shutterstock.com