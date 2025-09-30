The U.S. stock market brushed aside worries over a potential government shutdown and advanced on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 0.2% to 46,397.89, the S&P 500 climbed about 0.4% to 6,688.46, and the Nasdaq rose 0.3% to 22,660.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas’ stock dipped 0.52% to close at $5.71, with an intraday high of $6.38 and a low of $5.23. The stock’s 52-week range is between $7.53 and $2.31. In the after-hours trading, the stock soared 35% to $7.69.



The U.S. government announced plans to acquire a 5% stake in the company, aiming to bolster the domestic supply chain for critical metals. This move follows a $400 million investment in MP Materials, highlighting efforts to reduce foreign dependency.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nike’s shares rose by 0.26%, ending the day at $69.73. The stock reached a high of $70.21 and a low of $68.82, with a 52-week range of $89.64 to $52.28. The stock shot up almost 4.5% to $72.85.

The company reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed analyst expectations, with revenue hitting $11.72 billion and earnings per share at 49 cents, both beating estimates.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer’s stock surged 6.83% to close at $25.48, with an intraday high of $25.63 and a low of $23.81. The stock’s 52-week range is between $30.43 and $20.92.

The pharmaceutical giant became the first to join the Trump Administration’s initiative to lower drug prices, aligning U.S. prices with those of other developed nations. This agreement is expected to benefit over 100 million patients.

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave’s stock soared 11.70%, closing at $136.85, with a high of $142.67 and a low of $133.22. The 52-week range is $187 to $33.52.

The company secured a significant deal with Meta Platforms for cloud computing services valued at $14.2 billion, further extending its market influence.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental’s shares fell by 1.77%, closing at $47.25, with a high of $49.45 and a low of $46.44. The stock’s 52-week range is between $56.49 and $34.78.

Reports surfaced that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is in discussions to acquire Occidental’s chemical unit, OxyChem, in a deal potentially worth $10 billion.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Lithium Americas has momentum in the 94th percentile. Here is how the stock ranks on other metrics.

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com