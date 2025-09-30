Cathie Wood's China Bet: Ark Buys Alibaba's AI Surge And Baidu's Autonomous Future, Dump's Stock Of Crypto-Pivot Brera

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), and Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA).

The Baidu Trade

ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) purchased 52,388 shares of Baidu. The trade, valued at approximately $6.9 million, comes amid Baidu’s aggressive expansion of its Apollo Go robotaxi business into new markets.

Baidu is in talks with governments in Australia and Southeast Asia to introduce its autonomous vehicles. This expansion follows the granting of 50 trial licenses in Dubai, allowing Baidu to expand its fleet in the UAE, according to a recent report.

The Alibaba Trade

ARKK acquired 23,538 shares of the Jack Ma-founded company. The transaction, valued at around $4.1 million, aligns with Alibaba’s recent stock performance, which has been buoyed by its push into cloud computing and AI.



Alibaba’s stock has risen 29% over the past month. On Tuesday, it declined 0.65% to $178.73. The stock recently hit its 52-week high of $182.15, driven by the company’s AI endeavors and outperforming the NYSE Composite index. Alibaba's Qwen3-Omni AI system topped Hugging Face's trending model list last week, with multiple variants securing leading spots and outperforming rivals including OpenAI's GPT-4o and Google's Gemini in key benchmarks. The company's models now make up half of Hugging Face's top 10, surpassing Meta's Llama.

The Brera Holdings Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKK ETF sold 231,903 shares of Brera Holdings, valued at approximately $6.6 million. This move follows Brera Holdings’ recent volatility, as highlighted in a recent report.

Brera had experienced a significant rally last month after announcing its Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) Treasury strategy. The company is due to rebrand as Solmate after an oversubscribed $300 million private equity investment in a public equity offering. Earlier in September, Ark Invest acquired 6,500,001 shares of Brera, worth nearly $162 million.

Other Key Trades

ARKG bought 50,222 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. while ARKK purchased 48,592 shares of the company.

ARKX acquired 263,700 shares of JD Logistics Inc.

acquired 263,700 shares of . ARKX sold 16,048 shares of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that Alibaba stock has a quality in the 39th percentile. Here is how it ranks against other trending AI plays.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

