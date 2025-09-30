Lithium Americas (LAC) Stock Is Soaring After Hours: Here's Why

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) shares are surging in extended trading on Tuesday following reports that the U.S. government will invest in the company.

What Happened: The U.S. government has agreed to take a 5% stake in Lithium Americas to help support the company as it develops the Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada, according to Bloomberg.

The deal comes after the Trump administration announced a $400 million investment in MP Materials in July in an effort to shore up the domestic supply chain for critical metals used in multiple industries. The investment in Lithium Americas is the administration’s latest move to reduce foreign dependency in the rare earth supply chain.

Lithium Americas shares surged last week after the company confirmed it was in discussions with the U.S. government and General Motors. GM owns a 38% stake in the Thacker Pass project.

LAC Price Action: Lithium Americas shares were up 31.70% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $7.52 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

