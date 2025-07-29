Unitedhealth, Starbucks, Novo Nordisk, UPS And Meta: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. markets closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping nearly 0.5% to 44,632.99 and the S&P 500 declining 0.3% to 6,370.86. The Nasdaq dropped close to 0.4%, finishing at 21,098.29.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

UnitedHealth Group UNH

UnitedHealth Group saw a decline of 7.46%, closing at $261.07. The stock fluctuated between an intraday high of $272.91 and a low of $260.55, with its 52-week range spanning from $248.88 to $630.73. In the after-hours session, the shares rose by almost 0.7%.

The company’s second-quarter earnings report revealed adjusted earnings of $4.08, falling short of the expected $4.95. Despite this, UnitedHealth reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, aiming for a healthier outlook in the coming years.

Starbucks Corp SBUX

Starbucks shares dipped 0.76%, ending the day at $92.96. The stock’s intraday movement saw a high of $94.39 and a low of $91.78, while its 52-week high and low are $117.46 and $72.72. The shares spiked 4.6% to $97.25 in the after-hours trading.

The coffee giant reported third-quarter results, with revenue surpassing expectations but earnings per share of 50 cents per share missing the analyst estimates of 65 cents per share. However, Starbucks’ turnaround efforts are reportedly ahead of schedule.

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO

Novo Nordisk’s stock plummeted 21.83%, closing at $53.94. The day’s trading saw a high of $55.37 and a low of $53.51, with a 52-week range from $53.51 to $139.74. The pharmaceutical company issued a profit warning related to its obesity drug Wegovy, leading to a significant drop in its share price. The company also adjusted its sales and profit forecasts for 2025.

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS

UPS shares fell 10.57%, closing at $90.84. The stock’s intraday high was $98.18, with a low of $90.72, and its 52-week range is $90.55 to $145.01. The logistics giant’s second-quarter results exceeded revenue expectations but narrowly missed earnings estimates. The company continues to face challenges in the global trade environment.

Meta Platforms META

Meta Platforms saw a 2.46% decline, closing at $700. The stock reached an intraday high of $724.47 and a low of $699.91, with its 52-week range from $450.80 to $747.90. As one of the top-performing stocks in 2025, Meta is set to report its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, with expectations of highlighting its AI investments.

