U.S. markets closed mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.1% to 44,837.56 and the S&P 500 holding steady at 6,389.77. The Nasdaq edged up 0.3% to finish at 21,178.58.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR

BitMine Immersion Technologies saw its shares drop by 11.74%, closing at $35.11. The stock reached an intraday high of $41.49 and a low of $34.39, with a 52-week range of $161 to $1.93. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell sharply by 15.12% to $29.80. The overnight decline came following a shelf registration filing that allows existing stockholders to resell shares. The offering was viewed as dilutive, even though the company could raise up to $25.18 million if all warrants are exercised.



Recently, the company announced that its Ethereum holdings have surpassed $2 billion, a milestone achieved shortly after closing a $250 million private placement to bolster its Ethereum treasury strategy.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics’ stock soared by 16.18%, closing at $13.86, with an intraday high of $14.04 and a low of $11.68. The 52-week range is between $150.48 and $10.42. In the after-hours trading, the stock skyrocketed nearly 48% to $20.46.

The surge came after the FDA lifted a hold on its gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, allowing the company to resume shipments of Elevidys for ambulatory patients.

CEA Industries Inc. VAPE

CEA Industries experienced a whopping 548.85% increase, closing at $57.58. The stock hit an intraday high of $82.88 and a low of $46.10, with a 52-week high and low of $82.88 and $5.60, respectively.

The rise in share price coincided the announcement of a $500 million private placement.

Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI

Super Micro Computer’s stock jumped by 10.24%, closing at $60.05, with an intraday high of $60.08 and a low of $55.30. The 52-week range stands between $73 and $17.25. The increase aligns with reports that the U.S. has paused new restrictions on tech exports to China, a move intended to support ongoing trade talks.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD

Advanced Micro Devices saw a 4.32% rise, closing at $173.66. The stock reached an intraday high of $174.70 and a low of $168.67, with a 52-week range of $174.70 to $76.48. The increase comes as the company reportedly raised the price of its MI350 AI chip, reflecting the growing demand for artificial intelligence technology.

Photo Courtesy: Mizkit on Shutterstock.com

