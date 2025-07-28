Crude Oil Gains 2%; CEA Industries Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.07% to 44,932.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 21,167.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.09% to 6,394.33.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, materials stocks dipped by 1.1%.

Top Headline

The United States has temporarily halted restrictions on technology exports to China, according to a Monday report from the Financial Times. This pause is intended to prevent disruptions to ongoing trade discussions with Beijing and to bolster President Donald Trump's push for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

Equities Trading UP



CEA Industries Inc. VAPE shares shot up 600% to $62.10 after the company announced a $500 million private placement.

got a boost, surging 167% to $36.80 after the company released topline results from its PIK3CA wild-type cohort of its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares were also up, gaining 41% to $11.82 after the company announced mid-year data from its Phase 2 DURIPANC trial.

Equities Trading DOWN

Quhuo Limited QH shares dropped 84% to $0.21. Quhuo announced a strategic partnership with NIU World to jointly establish a new chain brand incubation platform focused on fresh beef, built upon a localized supply chain in China.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $66.57 while gold traded down 0.9% at $3,306.90.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $38.235 on Monday, while copper fell 1% to $5.7285.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.19%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.09%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.57%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.89% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.37% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.12% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.70%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

