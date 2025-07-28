July 28, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Gains 2%; CEA Industries Shares Spike Higher

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.07% to 44,932.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 21,167.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.09% to 6,394.33.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 0.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, materials stocks dipped by 1.1%.

Top Headline

The United States has temporarily halted restrictions on technology exports to China, according to a Monday report from the Financial Times. This pause is intended to prevent disruptions to ongoing trade discussions with Beijing and to bolster President Donald Trump's push for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • CEA Industries Inc. VAPE shares shot up 600% to $62.10 after the company announced a $500 million private placement.
  • Shares of Celcuity Inc. CELC got a boost, surging 167% to $36.80 after the company released topline results from its PIK3CA wild-type cohort of its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares were also up, gaining 41% to $11.82 after the company announced mid-year data from its Phase 2 DURIPANC trial.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Quhuo Limited QH shares dropped 84% to $0.21. Quhuo announced a strategic partnership with NIU World to jointly establish a new chain brand incubation platform focused on fresh beef, built upon a localized supply chain in China.
  • Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP were down 63% to $0.1271 after the company announced it has agreed to sell Tecelra and other assets related to its cell therapy products for $55 million.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU was down, falling 44% to $1.1200 after the company announced a $7.5 million public offering.
Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $66.57 while gold traded down 0.9% at $3,306.90.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $38.235 on Monday, while copper fell 1% to $5.7285.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.19%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.09%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.57%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.89% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.37% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.12% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.70%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

