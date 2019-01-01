QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vape Holdings Inc operates in the tobacco industry. It offers a nonporous, non-corrosive, chemically inert medical-grade ceramic vaporization element as an alternative to titanium and quartz vaporization materials, as well as lower-grade ceramic in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers. It manufactures and distributes its products under HIVE Ceramics (HIVE) brand. The company offers its products through distribution channels.

Vape Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vape Holdings (VAPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vape Holdings (OTC: VAPE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vape Holdings's (VAPE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vape Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Vape Holdings (VAPE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vape Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Vape Holdings (VAPE)?

A

The stock price for Vape Holdings (OTC: VAPE) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Aug 11 2021 19:42:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vape Holdings (VAPE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vape Holdings.

Q

When is Vape Holdings (OTC:VAPE) reporting earnings?

A

Vape Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vape Holdings (VAPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vape Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Vape Holdings (VAPE) operate in?

A

Vape Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.