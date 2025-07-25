July 25, 2025 3:52 AM 2 min read

Intel, Phillips 66 And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Charter Communications Inc. CHTR to report quarterly earnings at $9.78 per share on revenue of $13.76 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Charter Communications shares gained 1.4% to $385.17 in after-hours trading.
  • Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW authorized a $20 billion stock repurchase program. Charles Schwab shares gained 1.4% to $97.86 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Centene Corp. CNC to have earned $1.26 per share on revenue of $44.48 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares gained 1.4% to $27.12 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Intel Corp. INTC reported a loss for the second quarter, while sales topped estimates. Intel expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.6 billion, versus estimates of $12.63 billion. The company anticipates a third-quarter loss of 24 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 18 cents per share. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan shared a memo with employees saying that the company will reduce its workforce to 75,000 employees by the end of the year through layoffs and attrition. Intel shares fell 4.6% to $21.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Phillips 66 PSX to post quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share on revenue of $32.53 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.7% to $125.22 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo: Tada Images/ Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...
CHTR Logo
CHTRCharter Communications Inc
$385.171.36%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
68.86
Growth
56.44
Quality
58.86
Value
43.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$27.121.35%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$21.58-4.64%
PSX Logo
PSXPhillips 66
$125.220.72%
SCHW Logo
SCHWCharles Schwab Corp
$97.861.41%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved