Intel, Phillips 66 And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Charter Communications Inc. CHTR to report quarterly earnings at $9.78 per share on revenue of $13.76 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Charter Communications shares gained 1.4% to $385.17 in after-hours trading.

Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW authorized a $20 billion stock repurchase program. Charles Schwab shares gained 1.4% to $97.86 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Centene Corp. CNC to have earned $1.26 per share on revenue of $44.48 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares gained 1.4% to $27.12 in the after-hours trading session.

Intel Corp. INTC reported a loss for the second quarter, while sales topped estimates. Intel expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.6 billion, versus estimates of $12.63 billion. The company anticipates a third-quarter loss of 24 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 18 cents per share. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan shared a memo with employees saying that the company will reduce its workforce to 75,000 employees by the end of the year through layoffs and attrition. Intel shares fell 4.6% to $21.58 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Phillips 66 PSX to post quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share on revenue of $32.53 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.7% to $125.22 in after-hours trading.

