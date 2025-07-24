Top 2 Tech Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of July 24, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Maxlinear Inc MXL

On July 23, MaxLinear reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. “Our second quarter results reflect strong sequential and year-over-year growth in our business,” said Kishore Seendripu, PhD, Chairman and CEO. “With solid execution, we exceeded the mid-point of our revenue guidance, returned to profitability on a non-GAAP basis, and generated positive free cash flow in Q2.” The company's stock jumped around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $25.73.

RSI Value: 78.2

78.2 MXL Price Action: Shares of Maxlinear fell 0.8% to close at $15.32 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Pixelworks Inc PXLW

On May 13, Pixelworks posted in-line loss for the first quarter. “First quarter results were consistent with our expectations, as revenue reflected anticipated first quarter seasonality in the home and enterprise market, partially offset by an initial recovery and sequential growth in mobile business,” commented Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. The company's stock gained around 65% over the past month has a 52-week high of $12.72.

RSI Value: 87.8

87.8 PXLW Price Action: Shares of Pixelworks jumped 20.8% to close at $12.66 on Wednesday.

