Intel, Deckers Outdoor, Unitedhealth, Dow, And American Airlines: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
U.S. stock futures showed mixed movements on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.7% to 44,693.91. The S&P 500 rose marginally by 0.07% to 6,363.35, while the Nasdaq gained almost 0.2% to 21,057.96.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel’s shares fell 3.66% to close at $22.63, with an intraday high of $23.58 and a low of $22.60. The stock’s 52-week range is between $31.98 and $17.66. In the after-hours trading, the stock dropped 4.6%. The chipmaker reported second-quarter revenue that exceeded expectations, although earnings per share missed estimates. Intel highlighted opportunities to enhance its competitive position moving forward.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK

Deckers Outdoor saw a 2.91% decline, closing at $104.94. The stock hit an intraday high of $108.38 and a low of $103.87, with a 52-week range of $223.98 to $93.72. The company, known for its HOKA and UGG brands, reported strong first-quarter results, driving a rally in its stock price. Earnings per share came in at 93 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 72 cents.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH

UnitedHealth’s stock dropped 4.75% to $278.58, with an intraday high of $289.21 and a low of $278.22. Its 52-week range is $630.73 to $248.88. The healthcare giant is under federal scrutiny over its Medicare practices. The company reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate with the Department of Justice while maintaining confidence in its operations.

Dow Inc. DOW

Dow’s shares plunged 17.45% to $25.07, with an intraday high of $27.60 and a low of $24.37. The 52-week range is between $55.67 and $24.37. The chemical manufacturer reported a larger-than-expected loss in the second quarter and halved its dividend, citing macroeconomic pressures and trade disruptions. Loss per share came in at $0.42, which missed the $0.30 estimates.

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL

American Airlines’ stock declined 9.62% to $11.46, with an intraday high of $11.84 and a low of $11.33. The stock’s 52-week range is $19.10 to $8.50. Despite surpassing earnings and revenue expectations for the second quarter, the airline issued a cautious outlook for the third quarter, narrowing its full-year guidance due to uncertainties in travel demand.

Photo Courtesy: Supawat Bursuk on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

