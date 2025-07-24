Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

Check out the current price of DECK stock here.

The Details: Deckers Outdoor reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 72 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $964.5 million, which beat the Street estimate of $902.08 million and is up from revenue of $825.35 million from the same period last year.

Read Next: Quantum Stock Tracker: Rigetti Achieves Major Breakthrough, But Jim Cramer Names Another Stock To ‘Own’

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Deckers Outdoor reported:

Net sales increased 16.9% year-over-year to $964.5 million compared to $825.3 million. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 16.3%. HOKA brand net sales increased 19.8% to $653.1 million compared to $545.2 million. UGG brand net sales increased 18.9% to $265.1 million compared to $223. million.

increased 16.9% year-over-year to $964.5 million compared to $825.3 million. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 16.3%.

“HOKA and UGG outperformed our first quarter expectations, with robust growth delivering solid results to begin fiscal year 2026,” said Stefano Caroti, Deckers’ CEO.

“Though uncertainty remains elevated in the global trade environment, our confidence in our brands has not changed, and the long-term opportunities ahead are significant,” Caroti added.

Outlook: Deckers Outdoor sees second-quarter EPS in a range of $1.50 to $1.55, versus the $1.56 analyst estimate, and revenue of between $1.38 billion and $1.42 billion, versus the $1.4 billion estimate.

DECK Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Deckers stock was up 15.78% at $121.50 in Thursday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock