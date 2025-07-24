July 24, 2025 1:38 AM 2 min read

Alphabet, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. HON to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Honeywell shares gained 2.6% to $245.53 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and increased its investment in capital expenditures in 2025. Google parent Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $93.72 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.16 per share. Alphabet shares gained 2.4% to $196.09 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to have earned 77 cents per share on revenue of $14.30 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares gained 1% to $12.80 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Tesla Inc. TSLA reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Tesla reported second-quarter revenue of $22.5 billion, down 12% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $22.8 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tesla’s earnings per share were $0.40 in the quarter, missing the Street consensus estimate of $0.42 per share. Tesla shares dipped 5.4% to $314.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Intel Corp. INTC to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $11.91 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares fell 0.2% to $23.45 in after-hours trading.

