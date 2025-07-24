Alphabet, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. HON to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Honeywell shares gained 2.6% to $245.53 in after-hours trading.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and increased its investment in capital expenditures in 2025. Google parent Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $93.72 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.16 per share. Alphabet shares gained 2.4% to $196.09 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and increased its investment in capital expenditures in 2025. Google parent Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $93.72 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.16 per share. Alphabet shares gained 2.4% to $196.09 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to have earned 77 cents per share on revenue of $14.30 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares gained 1% to $12.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Tesla Inc. TSLA reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Tesla reported second-quarter revenue of $22.5 billion, down 12% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $22.8 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tesla’s earnings per share were $0.40 in the quarter, missing the Street consensus estimate of $0.42 per share. Tesla shares dipped 5.4% to $314.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Intel Corp. INTC to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $11.91 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares fell 0.2% to $23.45 in after-hours trading.

