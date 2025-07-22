The U.S. stock market experienced a mixed session today. The Nasdaq fell nearly 80 points, closing down 0.4% at 20,892.69. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a gain of 0.4%, ending at 44,502.44. The S&P 500 also saw a gain, albeit marginal, of 0.06% to finish at 6,309.62.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Kohl’s Corp KSS

Kohl’s Corp saw its stock surge, closing up 37.75% at $14.34. The stock reached an intraday high of $21.39 and a low of $12.37, with a 52-week range between $22.53 and $6.04. In the after-hours session, the shares rose 4.39%. The company has been a retail trader favorite, with its shares surging over 77% in the past month.

Krispy Kreme Inc. DNUT

Krispy Kreme’s stock climbed 26.69% to close at $4.13, with an intraday high of $4.18 and a low of $3.26. The stock’s 52-week range is between $12.67 and $2.50. The doughnut maker’s shares continued to rise in after-hours trading, despite no specific company news. The stock’s performance is part of a broader meme stock rally, driven by retail investor enthusiasm.

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT

Lockheed Martin’s shares dropped 10.94%, closing at $410.74. The stock hit an intraday high of $437.45 and a low of $410.11, with a 52-week range from $618.95 to $410.11. The defense giant’s mixed second-quarter results, impacted by significant program charges, led to reduced margins and lower GAAP profits. The company cut its full-year GAAP EPS guidance to the $21.70 to $22 range from $27.

Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL

Circle Internet Group’s stock fell 8.13%, ending the day at $198.31. It reached an intraday high of $211.99 and a low of $192.90, with a 52-week range between $298.99 and $64. The company’s stock rating was downgraded by Compass Point due to concerns over new U.S. stablecoin legislation affecting its profit outlook.

Lucid Group Inc. LCID

Lucid Group’s shares rose 10.99%, closing at $3.13. The stock’s intraday high was $3.15, with a low of $2.75, and a 52-week range of $4.43 to $1.93. The company announced upgrades to its 2026 Lucid Air models, including a new adapter for Tesla Superchargers, enhancing charging accessibility and maintaining long-range capabilities.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show Kohl’s Corp stock has a very low Momentum score of 11.52. Here is how it compares with other retail favorites such as Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) and Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF).

Photo Courtesy: Mizkit on Shutterstock.com

