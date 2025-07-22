July 22, 2025 9:40 PM 3 min read

Kohl's Corp, Krispy Kreme, Lockheed Martin, Circle Internet And Lucid Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
The U.S. stock market experienced a mixed session today. The Nasdaq fell nearly 80 points, closing down 0.4% at 20,892.69. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a gain of 0.4%, ending at 44,502.44. The S&P 500 also saw a gain, albeit marginal, of 0.06% to finish at 6,309.62.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Kohl’s Corp KSS

Kohl’s Corp saw its stock surge, closing up 37.75% at $14.34. The stock reached an intraday high of $21.39 and a low of $12.37, with a 52-week range between $22.53 and $6.04. In the after-hours session, the shares rose 4.39%. The company has been a retail trader favorite, with its shares surging over 77% in the past month.

Krispy Kreme Inc. DNUT

Krispy Kreme’s stock climbed 26.69% to close at $4.13, with an intraday high of $4.18 and a low of $3.26. The stock’s 52-week range is between $12.67 and $2.50. The doughnut maker’s shares continued to rise in after-hours trading, despite no specific company news. The stock’s performance is part of a broader meme stock rally, driven by retail investor enthusiasm. 

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT

Lockheed Martin’s shares dropped 10.94%, closing at $410.74. The stock hit an intraday high of $437.45 and a low of $410.11, with a 52-week range from $618.95 to $410.11. The defense giant’s mixed second-quarter results, impacted by significant program charges, led to reduced margins and lower GAAP profits. The company cut its full-year GAAP EPS guidance to the $21.70 to $22 range from $27.

Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL

Circle Internet Group’s stock fell 8.13%, ending the day at $198.31. It reached an intraday high of $211.99 and a low of $192.90, with a 52-week range between $298.99 and $64. The company’s stock rating was downgraded by Compass Point due to concerns over new U.S. stablecoin legislation affecting its profit outlook. 

Lucid Group Inc. LCID

Lucid Group’s shares rose 10.99%, closing at $3.13. The stock’s intraday high was $3.15, with a low of $2.75, and a 52-week range of $4.43 to $1.93. The company announced upgrades to its 2026 Lucid Air models, including a new adapter for Tesla Superchargers, enhancing charging accessibility and maintaining long-range capabilities.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show Kohl’s Corp stock has a very low Momentum score of 11.52. Here is how it compares with other retail favorites such as Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) and Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF).

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: Mizkit on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

