Why Lucid Group Stock Is Gaining On Tuesday

Lucid Group LCID shares are up on Tuesday after the company announced upgrades to its 2026 Lucid Air models. These enhancements aim to improve charging accessibility and maintain the vehicle’s long-range capabilities, including a new adapter for Tesla Superchargers.

Beginning July 31, owners of any Lucid Air version can tap into over 23,500 Tesla, Inc. TSLA Superchargers across North America by using a Lucid‑approved NACS‑to‑CCS1 adapter priced at $220, offering up to 200 miles of regained range per hour.

The DC NACS‑to‑CCS1 adapter allows Lucid Air models to connect to V3 (and newer) Superchargers at up to 50 kW. Drivers can initiate charging sessions via the Lucid mobile app, with billing handled seamlessly through the Lucid Wallet, mirroring the simplicity found in Tesla networks.

All 2026 Air variants receive an upgraded air‑conditioning compressor for quieter cabin climate control. A new optional 19‑inch Aeronaut wheel complements the lineup, and the Lucid Mobile Charging Cable Kit is now standard across all trims.

Later this month, Lucid said it will roll out Hands‑Free Drive Assist and Hands‑Free Lane Change Assist as part of its DreamDrive Pro suite, delivering semi‑autonomous capabilities designed to reduce driver fatigue on long journeys.

“In addition to offering the longest-range electric vehicle available, Lucid is committed to offering our customers seamless and wide access to public charging,” said Emad Dlala, Senior Vice President of Powertrain at Lucid Motors. “Access to the Tesla Supercharging network for the Lucid Air is yet another major milestone.”

According to Benzinga Pro, LCID stock has lost over 14% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ALPS Clean Energy ETF ACES.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares are trading lower on Tuesday, despite Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterating an Outperform rating and maintaining a $500 price forecast, citing the company’s focus on AI and Robotaxi expansion.

TSLA stock has gained over 31% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF TESL.

Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 4.96% to $2.950 at last check Tuesday.

