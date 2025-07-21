Dow Sinks Over 100 Points As Sentiment Slips, Yet Fear & Greed Index Still Flashes 'Extreme Greed'

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall market sentiment, but the index remained in the “Extreme Greed” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points during the session as continued trade tensions kept investors on the sidelines.

According to the Financial Times, President Donald Trump is pushing for a sweeping 15% to 20% minimum tariff on all European Union goods. He is also rejecting any cut to the current 25% duties on EU car imports. Trump has signaled that if no deal is reached by Aug. 1, a 30% blanket tariff on EU imports could be imposed.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares fell more than 5% on Friday following second-quarter financial results. 3M Company MMM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results and raised its full-year guidance. American Express Co. AXP reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Friday, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

On the economic data front, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index came in at a five-month high for June. One-year inflation expectations fell to 4.4%, down from 5% in the prior month, easing concerns that tariffs are stoking broader price pressures.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with energy, health care and consumer staples stocks recording the biggest losses on Friday. However, utilities and consumer discretionary stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by 142 points to 44,342.19 on Friday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.01% to 6,296.79, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.05% at 20,895.66 during Friday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ and Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD today.

At a current reading of 75, the index remained in the “Extreme Greed” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 75.4.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

