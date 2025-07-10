July 10, 2025 1:40 AM 1 min read

Conagra Brands, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc. CAG to post quarterly earnings at 58 cents per share on revenue of $2.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra Brands shares gained 0.8% to $20.55 in after-hours trading.
  • AZZ Inc. AZZ posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.50-$6.10 to $5.75-$6.25. AZZ shares gained 0.1% to $101.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL to post quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $15.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares gained 0.6% to $50.99 in after-hours trading.

  • Kraft Heinz Co. KHC agreed to sell its infant and specialty food business in Italy to NewPrinces S.p.A. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.2% to $26.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited HELE to post quarterly earnings at 90 cents per share on revenue of $398.20 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares gained 1.3% to $31.40 in after-hours trading.

