Conagra Brands, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc. CAG to post quarterly earnings at 58 cents per share on revenue of $2.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra Brands shares gained 0.8% to $20.55 in after-hours trading.
- AZZ Inc. AZZ posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.50-$6.10 to $5.75-$6.25. AZZ shares gained 0.1% to $101.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL to post quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $15.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares gained 0.6% to $50.99 in after-hours trading.
- Kraft Heinz Co. KHC agreed to sell its infant and specialty food business in Italy to NewPrinces S.p.A. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.2% to $26.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited HELE to post quarterly earnings at 90 cents per share on revenue of $398.20 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares gained 1.3% to $31.40 in after-hours trading.
