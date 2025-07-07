Bit Digital (BTBT) Goes All-In On Ethereum, Sells All Bitcoin: What's Going On?

Bit Digital Inc BTBT shares are trading higher Monday morning after the company announced it shifted its corporate treasury strategy to focus solely on Ethereum ETH/USD. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: In a strategic pivot, the firm liquidated its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings and leveraged a recent capital raise to accumulate Ethereum, signaling strong conviction in the blockchain’s future.

The move was fueled by a recent underwritten public offering that generated approximately $172 million in gross proceeds. Bit Digital deployed the net capital from the offering, along with proceeds from the sale of roughly 280 BTC, to purchase additional ETH.

This series of transactions expanded the company's holdings from 24,434 ETH on March 31, to its current position of approximately 100,603 ETH.

“We believe Ethereum has the ability to rewrite the entire financial system,” stated Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital. “Bit Digital is aligning itself with Ethereum’s long-term potential and positioning itself as a focused Ethereum treasury platform.”

Tabar emphasized the company’s ambitious goals, intending to build on its current holdings. “We intend to aggressively add more so we become the preeminent ETH holding company in the world,” he declared.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTBT shares are trading higher by 25.7% to $3.69 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.74 and a 52-week low of $1.69.

