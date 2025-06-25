General Mills, Worthington Enterprises And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects General Mills Inc . GIS to report quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share on revenue of $4.59 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. General Mills shares gained 0.1% to $53.46 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Paychex Inc. PAYX to post earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares fell 0.2% to $152.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Worthington Enterprises Inc. WOR reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 84 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $317.88 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $301.44 million. Worthington shares jumped 11.4% to $67.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. MU to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.7% to $128.82 in the after-hours trading session.

