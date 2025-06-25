June 25, 2025 2:13 AM 2 min read

General Mills, Worthington Enterprises And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share on revenue of $4.59 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. General Mills shares gained 0.1% to $53.46 in after-hours trading.
  • AeroVironment Inc. AVAV posted upbeat results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. AeroVironment sees fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS in a range of $2.80 to $3, versus the $3.72 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion, versus the $1.98 billion estimate. AeroVironment shares rose 0.5% to $194.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Paychex Inc. PAYX to post earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares fell 0.2% to $152.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Worthington Enterprises Inc. WOR reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 84 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $317.88 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $301.44 million. Worthington shares jumped 11.4% to $67.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. MU to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.7% to $128.82 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$194.901.92%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
67.19
Growth
48.20
Quality
48.51
Value
8.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GIS Logo
GISGeneral Mills Inc
$53.46-0.02%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$128.825.52%
PAYX Logo
PAYXPaychex Inc
$152.660.93%
WOR Logo
WORWorthington Enterprises Inc
$67.0013.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved