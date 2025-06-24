U.S. stocks ended the day on a high note, with the Nasdaq gaining over 1.4% on Tuesday to 19,912.53. The Dow also traded up 1.2% to 43,089.02, while the S&P 500 rose by 1.1% to 6,092.18.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI

BigBear.ai stock soared 25.12% to close at $5.23, with an intraday high and low of $5.25 and $4.23, respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $10.36 and $1.16. The AI solutions provider recently deployed its biometric passenger processing software at major U.S. and international airports, including JFK, LAX, and Chicago O'Hare.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD

AMD shares surged 6.83% to close at $138.43, with an intraday high and low of $138.79 and $132.93. The 52-week high and low are $187.28 and $76.48. The semiconductor giant recently announced a strategic alliance with HCLTech, a leading global technology company, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation.

QuantumScape Corp QS

QuantumScape shares rose 2.00% to close at $4.33, with an intraday high and low of $4.40 and $4.28. The 52-week high and low stand at $9.52 and $3.40. The company recently announced that its Cobra separator process entered into baseline production, marking a significant milestone in the scale-up of its production capabilities.

Coinbase Global Inc COIN

Coinbase shares jumped 12.10% to close at $344.82, with an intraday high and low of $348.97 and $311.90 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $349.75 and $142.58. The company’s shares rose following a rebound in Bitcoin BTC/USD prices and improved risk sentiment across markets.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla shares fell 2.35% to close at $340.47, with an intraday high and low of $356.26 and $340.44. The 52-week high and low stand at $488.54 and $182. The electric vehicle maker’s Chinese sales have gone down in the third week of June after experiencing steady growth in the country in May.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Coinbase’s Short, Medium and Long Price Trends are positive. Here is how the stock fares on other metrics.



Photo Courtesy: Billion Photos on Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: