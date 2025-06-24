QuantumScape Stock Is Surging After The Bell: What's Fueling The Move?

QuantumScape Corp QS shares are soaring in extended trading on Tuesday after the company announced that its Cobra separator process entered into baseline production.

What Happened: Lithium-metal battery technology company QuantumScape said the start of baseline production for its Cobra separator marks a significant milestone in the scale-up of its production capabilities.

Cobra is the foundation of QuantumScape’s high-throughput, continuous-flow separator production platform, which is designed to allow for faster production with a smaller footprint than previous ceramic separator manufacturing processes.

“Our team has made impressive strides in advancing Cobra, a technology that exemplifies our progress in scaling solid-state battery production,” said Siva Sivaram, CEO of QuantumScape.

“By significantly improving throughput and shrinking the equipment footprint, Cobra gives us a powerful path forward for commercializing our next-generation battery technology.”

The company said the advancement in production is key to bringing its solid-state battery platform to market on a gigawatt scale. QuantumScape expects to continue to improve its production speed, efficiency and scalability with Cobra now in place as the new baseline.

How To Buy QS Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for QuantumScape — be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way, it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

QS Price Action: QuantumScape shares were up 29.56% at $5.62 in after-hours trading Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of QuantumScape.