TD Synnex, KB Home And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corp. SNX to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $14.32 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TD SYNNEX shares gained 0.9% to $128.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Carnival Corp. CCL to post earnings at 24 cents per share on revenue of $6.21 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Carnival shares rose 1.5% to $24.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- KB Home KBH posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter after the closing bell on Monday. KB Home expects full-year 2025 housing revenue to be in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.5 billion, down from prior guidance of $6.6 billion to $7 billion. The company anticipates 2025 average selling prices of $480,000 to $490,000. KB Home shares fell 1.3% to $52.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Worthington Enterprises Inc. WOR is projected to post quarterly earnings at 84 cents per share on revenue of $301.44 million. Worthington shares gained 3.6% to $61.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect FedEx Corp. FDX to post quarterly earnings at $5.87 per share on revenue of $21.84 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.3% to $229.88 in the after-hours trading session.
