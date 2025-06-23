Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS

Dividend Yield: 13.12%

13.12% UBS analyst Jon Windham maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $25 to $22 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Jon Windham maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $25 to $22 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $13.08 to $10.95 on Jan. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Gordon Johnson maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $13.08 to $10.95 on Jan. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On April 29, the solar module manufacturer's revenue decreased 39.9% year-over-year to $1.908 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Adjusted loss per ADS of $2.86 missed the analyst consensus loss estimate of $1.38.

On April 29, the solar module manufacturer's revenue decreased 39.9% year-over-year to $1.908 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Adjusted loss per ADS of $2.86 missed the analyst consensus loss estimate of $1.38.

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 4.80%

4.80% Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $25 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $25 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $29 to $27.5 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $29 to $27.5 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On May 28, HP reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On May 28, HP reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Opera Limited OPRA

Dividend Yield: 4.43%

4.43% Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On May 28, Opera announced Opera Neon, the first AI agentic browser.

On May 28, Opera announced Opera Neon, the first AI agentic browser.

Photo via Shutterstock