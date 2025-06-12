Oracle, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects America’s Car-Mart Inc. CRMT to report quarterly earnings at 96 cents per share on revenue of $351.85 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. America’s Car-Mart shares gained 2.2% to $58.98 in after-hours trading.
- Oxford Industries Inc. OXM reported in-line earnings for the first quarter and issued second-quarter earnings guidance below estimates. Also, the company lowered its FY25 guidance. Oxford shares tumbled 8.5% to $45.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. ADBE to post quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.4% to $414.40 in after-hours trading.
- Oracle Corp. ORCL reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued upbeat outlook commentary. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $15.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.64 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Oracle shares climbed 7.6% to $189.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect RH RH to post a quarterly loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $818.12 million after the closing bell. RH shares gained 0.8% to $180.39 in after-hours trading.
