Chewy, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Chewy Inc. CHWY to report quarterly earnings at 19 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chewy shares fell 0.5% to $45.55 in after-hours trading.

GameStop Corp. GME reported first-quarter revenue of $732.4 million, missing analyst estimates of $754.24 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of four cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. GameStop shares dropped 3.6% to $29.08 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO to post quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.35 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Victoria's Secret shares gained 1.1% to $22.45 in after-hours trading.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. PLAY posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday. Dave & Buster's said it expects total capital expenditures to be less than $220 million in fiscal 2025. Dave & Buster's shares gained 4.8% to $27.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Oracle Corp. ORCL to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.01% to $177.50 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com