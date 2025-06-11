June 11, 2025 1:58 AM 2 min read

Chewy, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Chewy Inc. CHWY to report quarterly earnings at 19 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chewy shares fell 0.5% to $45.55 in after-hours trading.
  • GameStop Corp. GME reported first-quarter revenue of $732.4 million, missing analyst estimates of $754.24 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of four cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. GameStop shares dropped 3.6% to $29.08 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO to post quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.35 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Victoria’s Secret shares gained 1.1% to $22.45 in after-hours trading.

  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. PLAY posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday. Dave & Buster's said it expects total capital expenditures to be less than $220 million in fiscal 2025. Dave & Buster's shares gained 4.8% to $27.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Oracle Corp. ORCL to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.01% to $177.50 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

