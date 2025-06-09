June 9, 2025 3:28 AM 2 min read

Motorcar Parts of America, Casey's General Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Motorcar Parts of America Inc. MPAA to report quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share on revenue of $190.70 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Motorcar Parts of America shares gained 4.5% to $12.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Graham Corp. GHM to post quarterly earnings at 19 cents per share on revenue of $55.67 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Graham shares rose 3.8% to $43.58 in after-hours trading.
  • Children’s Place Inc. PLCE posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Friday. The company reported quarterly losses of $1.52 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 51 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $242.13 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $260.62 million. Children’s Place shares

  • After the markets close, Casey’s General Stores Inc. CASY is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion. Casey’s shares slipped 0.1% to $443.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Calavo Growers Inc. CVGW to post quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $201.48 million after the closing bell. Calavo Growers shares fell 0.3% to $27.61 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

