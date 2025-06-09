Motorcar Parts of America, Casey's General Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Motorcar Parts of America Inc. MPAA to report quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share on revenue of $190.70 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Motorcar Parts of America shares gained 4.5% to $12.45 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Graham Corp. GHM to post quarterly earnings at 19 cents per share on revenue of $55.67 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Graham shares rose 3.8% to $43.58 in after-hours trading.

Children's Place Inc. PLCE posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Friday. The company reported quarterly losses of $1.52 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 51 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $242.13 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $260.62 million. Children's Place shares

After the markets close, Casey’s General Stores Inc. CASY is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion. Casey’s shares slipped 0.1% to $443.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Calavo Growers Inc. CVGW to post quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $201.48 million after the closing bell. Calavo Growers shares fell 0.3% to $27.61 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com