Major U.S. indexes closed lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones slipping 0.25% to 42,319.74, the S&P 500 falling 0.5% to 5,939.30, and the Nasdaq dropping 0.8% to 19,298.45.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Circle Internet Group CRCL soared by 168.48% to close at $83.23, hitting an intraday high of $103.75 and a low of $66.60. In the after-hours trading, Circle shares shot up 5.4% to $87.71. The fintech firm made a striking debut on the NYSE, raising $1.1 billion as investors placed significant bets on the mainstream adoption of stablecoins. Circle's surge was fueled by optimism around digital assets, with market watchers highlighting the firm's potential to bridge traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU slipped 1.32% to finish at $330.78, after trading between $329.60 and $338.49. The athletic apparel maker's shares remain well off their 52-week high of $423.32, though above the low of $226.19. The company reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations, but shares tumbled on a weaker forward earnings forecast. For the first quarter, Lululemon reported revenue of 2.37 billion, greater than the estimate of $2.36 billion.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR dropped 7.77% to close at $119.91, with an intraday range of $118.93 to $132.85. The data analytics firm's stock remains near its 52-week high of $135.28, far above the low of $21.23. Shares fell sharply after CEO Alex Karp publicly refuted recent surveillance allegations, calling them "ridiculous" and emphasizing the company's competitive momentum. The controversy added volatility, even as management reiterated confidence in its business outlook.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO edged down 0.44% to $259.93, after reaching a high of $264.89 and a low of $259.06. The semiconductor giant's shares are just shy of their 52-week peak of $265.43, with a low of $128.50 over the past year. The company posted second-quarter results that beat estimates across the board, driven by robust demand for AI networking solutions. Revenue was reported at $15 billion, higher than analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Management highlighted accelerating AI revenue, signaling strong momentum in a key growth area.

Tesla Inc. TSLA fell 3.55% to close at $332.05, with shares fluctuating between $327.33 and $345.60. The electric vehicle leader's stock remains well below its 52-week high of $488.54, though still above the low of $167.42. Tesla shares tumbled as Elon Musk publicly clashed with Donald Trump, slamming the former president's bill to eliminate the EV tax credit—a move Musk warned could hurt the U.S. economy and Tesla’s future.

