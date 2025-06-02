U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average inching up 0.08% to 42,305.48, the S&P 500 advancing 0.4% to 5,935.94, and the Nasdaq climbing nearly 0.7% to 19,242.61.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Applied Digital Corp APLD

Applied Digital’s shares surged by 48.46%, closing at $10.14. The stock hit an intraday high of $10.54 and a low of $8.03, with a 52-week range of $3.01 to $12.48. The shares rose nearly 3.5% in the after-hours trading. The company announced long-term lease agreements with CoreWeave Inc., spanning approximately 15 years. These agreements will provide 250 megawatts of critical IT load to support CoreWeave’s AI and high-performance computing infrastructure at Applied Digital’s North Dakota data center.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta Platforms saw a 3.62% increase, closing at $670.90. The stock’s intraday high was $673.26, with a low of $644.26, and a 52-week range of $442.65 to $740.89. The company is reportedly preparing to launch a fully automated ad creation system powered by AI by the end of 2026. This initiative is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s strategy to enhance AI capabilities and revolutionize ad creation and delivery.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG

Alphabet’s Class A stock declined by 1.6%, closing at $169.03. The stock reached a high of $169.87 and a low of $167.39, with a 52-week range of $140.53 to $207.05. The Company’s Class C shares closed 1.4% lower at $170.37. Despite concerns about Google Search’s value, Goldman Sachs analysts believe Alphabet is strategically positioned for the AI era, particularly with its Google AI and YouTube offerings.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics experienced a remarkable 310.75% jump, closing at $20.25. The stock’s intraday high was $37.50, with a low of $8.65, and a 52-week range of $3.81 to $37.50. The surge followed the release of positive results from the ENLIGHTEN 2 Phase 3 trial of LYR-210, which showed significant improvement in treating Chronic Rhinosinusitis. The stock gained 4.9% in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell by 1.09%, closing at $342.69. The stock recorded an intraday high of $348.02 and a low of $333.33, with a 52-week range of $167.42 to $488.54. The company is facing increased competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers, including BYD, Li Auto, Nio, and Xpeng, all of which reported strong delivery numbers for May.

