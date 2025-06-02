Why Is Lyra Therapeutics Stock Surging Over 400% On Monday?

Zinger Key Points
- LYR-210 cut SNOT-22 scores by 22.4 points at week 24—over twice the minimal clinically important difference.
- Patients receiving LYR-210 needed fewer sinus surgeries than those in the sham group.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. LYRA released results on Monday from the ENLIGHTEN 2 Phase 3 trial of LYR-210 in adult patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS).
The ENLIGHTEN 2 trial met its primary endpoint, with LYR-210 demonstrating statistically significant improvement compared to sham control in a composite of the three cardinal symptoms (3CS) of CRS (nasal obstruction, nasal discharge, facial pain/pressure) at week 24 (p=0.0078) in patients without nasal polyps.
The ENLIGHTEN 2 trial also met the key secondary endpoints of 3CS at 24 weeks in the full population (i.e., patients with and without nasal polyps) and in the clinically validated SNOT-22 score at 24 weeks, with symptom improvement observed as early as week 4.
- Improvements in SNOT-22 were sustained throughout the trial and were clinically meaningful. More than twice the minimal clinically important difference was observed at week 24 compared to baseline in the LYR-210 group (-22.4 points).
Consistent with previous studies, LYR-210 was well-tolerated, with a safety profile similar to sham control.
Data evaluating computed tomography (CT) scans demonstrated numerical improvement in ethmoid sinus opacification in patients who received LYR-210, compared to sham control at week 20 (-2.15; p=0.1809). These data provide objective radiological evidence of improvement with LYR-210 treatment.
- LYR-210 patients showed no difference from sham patients in using corticosteroid rescue medication; however, the LYR-210 patients had fewer endoscopic sinus surgeries than sham control.
LYR-210 was well tolerated, with no product-related serious adverse events in the ENLIGHTEN 2 trial.
The ENLIGHTEN program consists of two Phase 3 trials, ENLIGHTEN 1 and ENLIGHTEN 2, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of LYR-210 for CRS.
- While the ENLIGHTEN 2 trial met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints, the ENLIGHTEN 1 trial did not meet the primary or secondary endpoints, as reported in May 2024.
Lyra also conducted a pooled data analysis of 64 CRS patients with small nasal polyps (grade 1) from the ENLIGHTEN 1 and ENLIGHTEN 2 trials. The data demonstrated a consistent positive trend compared to sham control over 24 weeks in multiple endpoints:
- Improvement in 3CS with LYR-210 compared to sham control at week 24, starting as early as week 4.
- Improvement in SNOT-22 score with LYR-210 compared to sham control at week 24, starting as early as week 4.
- Improvements in percent ethmoid opacification with LYR-210 compared to sham control at week 20.
- Improvements in nasal congestion score (NCS) with LYR-210 compared to sham control at week 24 for patients with moderate to severe NCS at baseline, starting as early as week 4.
- Improved nasal polyp score with LYR-210 compared to sham control at week 24.
In March, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review GSK plc's GSK marketing application for depemokimab in two indications:
- Add-on maintenance treatment of asthma in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with type 2 inflammation characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype on medium- to high-dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) plus another asthma controller
- Add-on maintenance treatment in adult patients with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).
Price Action: LYRA stock is up 411.6% at $25.22 during the premarket session at the last check on Monday.
Photo: Shutterstock
