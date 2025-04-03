Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to include the correct price action for Tesla stock.

The stock market experienced a significant downturn today, with the S&P 500 dropping nearly 5% to 5,396.52, marking its worst session since September 2022. The Nasdaq also faced a steep decline of nearly 6% as fears of retaliatory actions from U.S. trading partners spread across markets. The tech-heavy index ended the day at 16,550.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped almost 4% to 40,545.93.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

RH RH

RH’s stock plummeted 40.09% to close at $149.39, hitting an intraday high of $166.09 and a low of $138.40. The stock’s 52-week high and low stand at $457.26 and $138.40, respectively. The shares gained 1.9% in after-hours trading. The sharp decline followed the company’s disappointing earnings report for the fourth quarter, which fell short of expectations, contributing to the pre-market losses. Revenue for the period came in at $812.41 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $829.56 million.

Five Below, Inc. FIVE

Five Below saw its shares fall 27.81%, closing at $58.83. The stock reached an intraday high of $65.37 and a low of $56.90, with a 52-week range of $166.55 to $56.90. The retail sector, including Five Below, was heavily impacted by President Donald Trump’s tariff plan, which sent shockwaves through the market, leading to a sell-off.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics’ stock declined 4.73% to $0.62, with an intraday high of $0.64 and a low of $0.58. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $3.18 and $0.30, respectively. Despite the day’s decline, the stock surged 47.7% to $0.92 in after-hours trading due to a new agreement with Eli Lilly, granting a worldwide exclusive license for its proprietary technology.

Bank of America Corp. BAC

Bank of America’s shares dropped 11.06%, closing at $37.22. The stock’s intraday high was $38.84, with a low of $37.02, and a 52-week range of $48.08 to $34.15. The bank’s stock was hit hard by trade tensions and fears of an economic downturn, which threaten its key revenue drivers.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell 5.47% to $282.76, reaching an intraday high of $284.99 and a low of $251.27. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80. Despite the overall market decline, Tesla’s shares fell after the company reported a weaker-than-expected performance for the first quarter, with a decline in vehicle production and deliveries.

