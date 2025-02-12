February 12, 2025 8:50 PM 2 min read

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks experienced a downturn, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 225 points to 44,368.56. The Nasdaq Composite saw a marginal increase of 0.03%, settling at 19,649.95, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.3% to 6,051.97. The Consumer Price Index rose to 3% year-over-year, surpassing expectations, which contributed to the market’s overall performance.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS

Shares of Dutch Bros closed at $64.71, marking a 0.78% increase. The stock reached an intraday high of $64.98 and a low of $62.11, with a 52-week range of $26.32 to $68.47. Dutch Bros. stock shot up nearly 25% to $80.79 in the after-hours trading.

The coffee chain’s stock surged following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings, which reported a profit of 7 cents per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of 2 cents. Revenue for the quarter was $342.8 million, exceeding expectations and reflecting significant growth from the previous year.

Robinhood Markets HOOD

Robinhood saw a 4.82% rise, closing at $55.91. The stock’s intraday high was $56.74, with a low of $52.65, and it has traded between $11.43 and $57.27 over the past year. In after-hours trading, Robinhood stock shot up over 15% to $64.47. The company reported record revenue in its fourth-quarter earnings, with a notable increase in cryptocurrency revenue, which soared by over 700% to $358 million.

AppLovin Corp APP

AppLovin’s stock climbed 1.35% to close at $380.32. The stock hit an intraday high of $390.21 and a low of $372, with a 52-week range of $45.12 to $417.64. The stock rocketed 29% to $490.75 in the after-hours trading. The company’s fourth-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue reaching $1.37 billion and earnings per share at $1.73, both beating analyst estimates.

Reddit Inc. RDDT

Reddit experienced a 1.27% increase, closing at $216.47. The stock’s intraday high was $220.75, with a low of $211, and it has traded between $37.35 and $230.41 over the past year. In after-hours trading, the stock fell sharply by over 13% to $187.80. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, although user growth showed signs of slowing.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose by 2.44%, closing at $336.51. The stock’s intraday high was $346.4, with a low of $329.12, and a 52-week range of $138.8 to $488.54. The electric vehicle maker’s stock gained momentum after an analyst highlighted growth opportunities in autonomous vehicles, robotics, and energy solutions.

