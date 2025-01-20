Nancy Pelosi Sells Nvidia, Apple And Loads Up On Google-Parent Alphabet And Amazon Calls

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has executed a series of significant technology stock trades valued at over $30 million, according to recent congressional disclosure reports, while recovering from a hip injury sustained during an official trip to Luxembourg.

What Happened: Pelosi’s latest trading activity includes substantial positions in major tech companies through options contracts. On Jan. 14, she purchased 50 call options each in Google-parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, with each position valued between $250,001 and $500,000.

The contracts expire in January 2026 with strike prices of $150.

The former Speaker’s largest recent transaction was a sale of Apple Inc. AAPL shares on Dec. 31, disposing of 31,600 shares valued between $5 million and $25 million. On the same day, she sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA Corp. NVDA worth between $1 million and $5 million.

These trades follow Pelosi’s hospitalization in Luxembourg, where she was treated for a hip fracture sustained during the 80th-anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Bulge. Despite the injury, her investment activities have remained active.

Why It Matters: The trades have drawn attention following reports that a Nancy Pelosi stock tracker delivered 54% gains in 2024, outperforming most hedge funds and even the popular Inverse Cramer Stock Tracker. The performance has reignited debates about congressional stock trading, with critics calling for stricter regulations.

In September, President Donald Trump questioned the timing of Pelosi’s previous trades, particularly regarding Visa Inc. V stock sales that preceded a Department of Justice lawsuit against the company. Pelosi’s spokesperson has consistently maintained that all trades comply with federal disclosure requirements under the STOCK Act.

