Pelosi Hospitalized After Injuring Hip During Luxembourg Trip

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized after sustaining an injury during an official trip to Luxembourg.

Pelosi, 84, was traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge when she suffered the injury.

According to her spokesperson, Ian Krager, Pelosi “sustained an injury during an official engagement” and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation.

Reports from U.S. media, citing anonymous sources, indicated that Pelosi fractured her hip after tripping and falling on a staircase during the event, reports BBC.

The injury comes just days after outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, also suffered injuries after a fall at the U.S. Capitol, underscoring the risks that accompany public figures’ travel and engagements.

Also Read: Elon Musk Finds An Unlikely Ally In Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta In His Fight Against Sam Altman’s OpenAI

Pelosi is currently receiving medical care and treatment in Luxembourg, with Krager assuring that she is “receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.”

Despite her hospitalization, Pelosi continues to work from the hospital and is expected to return home to the U.S. soon.

Pelosi, a longtime California congresswoman, has had a prominent career in U.S. politics, serving as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023.

She was instrumental in several key legislative victories during her time in office. After stepping down as Speaker in 2023, Pelosi was re-elected to serve another term in the House.

Read Next:

Grant Cardone: Offer Citizenship To 1 Million Immigrants Who Deposit $5 Million Each—’$5 Trillion In New Investment Dollars For America’