Bernie Sanders Calls Trump's 10% Interest Rate Cap On Credit Card Debt A 'Great Idea' As Defaults Surge To Highest Levels Since 2008: Visa, Mastercard Stocks Fall In Premarket

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced plans to introduce legislation supporting President-elect Donald Trump‘s proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10%, as credit card defaults reach their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

What Happened: Major credit card companies saw their stocks decline on Monday, with Visa Inc. V falling 1.05%, Mastercard Inc. MA dropping 1.25%, and American Express Co. AXP declining 1.24%.

“Donald Trump proposed a 10% cap on credit card interest rates. Great idea. Let's see if he supports the legislation that I will introduce to do just that.” Sanders said wrote on X on Monday.

The proposed cap would mark a significant reduction from the current average rate of 21.5%, according to Federal Reserve data. Trump first introduced the idea during a recent campaign rally at Nassau Coliseum, where he told a crowd of 16,000 that rates of 25% to 30% were unacceptable.

The initiative comes as U.S. credit card lenders wrote off $46 billion in seriously delinquent loan balances during the first nine months of 2024, a 50% increase from the previous year, according to BankRegData.

“High-income households are fine, but the bottom third of U.S. consumers are tapped out,” said Mark Zandi, head of Moody’s Analytics. “Their savings rate right now is zero.”

Why It Matters: Industry groups have expressed strong opposition to the proposal. The Consumer Bankers Association warned that government-imposed price controls would particularly harm lower-income Americans, potentially forcing them to turn to riskier alternatives like payday lenders.

Capital One Financial Corp. COF, the nation’s third-largest credit card lender, reported its annualized credit card write-off rate increased to 6.1% in November, up from 5.2% a year ago.

Despite lenders writing off nearly $60 billion in consumer credit card debt over the past year, another $37 billion remains overdue by at least one month.

