U.S. stock indices closed lower on Wednesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 42,141.54, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.3% to 5,813.67. The Nasdaq saw a steeper decline, falling nearly 0.6% to 18,607.93.
The U.S. economy expanded by 2.8% in the third quarter, missing expectations of 3% growth, while the ADP report showed a strong October increase in private payrolls with 233,000 jobs added, well above forecasts.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Meta Platforms Inc. META closed the day with a slight decrease of 0.25% at $591.8. The stock hit an intraday high of $601.2 and a low of $589.38. Its 52-week range is $296.86 to $602.95. Meta reported third-quarter revenue of $40.59 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. The company also reported adjusted earnings of $6.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of $5.25 per share.
Microsoft Corporation MSFT saw a marginal increase of 0.13%, closing at $432.53. The stock’s intraday high and low were $438.5 and $432.1, respectively, with a 52-week range between $334.69 and $468.35. Microsoft reported a first-quarter revenue of $65.60 billion, up 16% year-over-year, beating the Street consensus estimate of $64.51 billion.
Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD ended the day with a 0.64% increase at $28.21. The stock reached an intraday high of $28.58 and a low of $27.55. Its 52-week range is $7.91 to $28.58. Robinhood reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, meeting the analyst consensus estimate. However, its quarterly revenue of $637 million missed the analyst consensus estimate of $650.67 million.
Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI plunged 32.68% to close at $33.07. The stock’s intraday high was $38, and it hit a low of $32.2. Its 52-week range is $22.66 to $122.9. Super Micro Computer's shares plunged after its auditor, Ernst & Young, resigned, citing governance, transparency, and ethical concerns. In response, Super Micro's board appointed a special committee to investigate the issues raised.
Coinbase Global Inc. COIN closed down 3.61% at $211.74. The stock’s intraday high and low were $220.46 and $209.47, respectively, with a 52-week range of $73.56 to $283.48. The cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to trade in digital assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD reported third-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, missing the Street consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.
