IBM Expands Open-Source AI with Granite 3.0, Empowering Enterprise Flexibility

International Business Machines Corp IBM showcased its latest advancement in artificial intelligence with the release of Granite 3.0, the company’s most sophisticated family of AI models. The announcement was made during IBM’s annual TechXchange event.

The Granite 3.0 models address the growing demand for AI transparency, safety, and performance, particularly in enterprise settings.

Also Read: OpenAI’s For Profit Structure Adds Valuation Complexity to Microsoft And Other Equity Investors: Report

Available under the open-source Apache 2.0 license, Granite 3.0 aims to provide flexible AI solutions for businesses seeking cutting-edge performance with greater control and adaptability.

Open Source Initiative (OSI) called out Meta Platforms Inc META for labeling its AI models as “open-source.” OSI head Stefano Maffulli reportedly accused Meta of misleading users about open-source technology, raising concerns about the company’s claims. Meanwhile, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has been a vocal supporter of open-source and criticized closed-source AI platforms, including ChatGPT parent OpenAI, for stifling creative freedom and development.

IBM’s Granite 3.0 series includes diverse models designed for various enterprise tasks.

The Granite 3.0 models, which support more than 12 natural and 116 programming languages, were developed using an innovative two-stage training method.

IBM continues emphasizing responsible AI development by introducing Granite Guardian 3.0, a family of models focused on safety and risk detection.

IBM aims to further support enterprise AI initiatives by integrating these models into various platforms, such as Nvidia Corp NVDA NIM microservices and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Model Garden.

Nvidia Corp NVDA recently introduced an open-source AI model. The NVLM 1.0 model offers advanced capabilities for vision and language tasks, enhancing the company’s AI toolkit for developers.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives highlighted IBM’s potential driven by the AI boom, predicting that ongoing momentum, increasing enterprise spending, and a rebound in digital advertising will drive tech stocks upward by year-end.

IBM stock gained over 70% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock through Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF VIG and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM.

Price Action: IBM stock closed lower by 0.29% at $232.20 on Friday.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Also Read: