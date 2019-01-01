QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:36AM

Analyst Ratings

Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (VIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (ARCA: VIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF's (VIG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (VIG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (VIG)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (ARCA: VIG) is $156.2 last updated Today at 3:09:50 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (VIG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (ARCA:VIG) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (VIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (VIG) operate in?

A

Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.