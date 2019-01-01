QQQ
Analyst Ratings

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (ARCA: VYM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF's (VYM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (ARCA: VYM) is $109.72 last updated Today at 4:19:41 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (ARCA:VYM) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) operate in?

A

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.