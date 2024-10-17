U.S. markets ended Thursday with mixed performance: the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4% to 43,239.05, the S&P 500 held steady at 5,841.47, and the Nasdaq inched up by 0.04% to close at 18,373.61.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Netflix Inc. NFLX

Netflix shares fell by 2.04% to close at $687.65. The streaming giant reported third-quarter revenue of $9.825 billion, a 15% increase year-over-year, beating the Street consensus estimate. The streamer added 5.07 million paid subscribers, bringing its total to 282.72 million. Earnings per share also exceeded estimates, while ad-supported plans represented over 50% of new sign-ups. The company is projecting further revenue growth and strong content releases in the fourth quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM

TSMC shares soared by 9.79% to close at $205.84. The company reported consolidated third-quarter revenue of NT$759.69 billion ($23.50 billion), up 39% year-over-year, beating consensus estimates. The strong demand for advanced processor node technologies used in AI applications contributed to the impressive results.

American Express Co. AXP

See Also: As Boeing Workers Enter Second Month Of Strike, Rival Airbus Reportedly Plans To Cut 2,500 Jobs

American Express shares rose by 1.46% to close at $285.78. The company is set to report its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 18, with Wall Street expecting $3.80 in earnings per share and $16.67 billion in revenues. The stock is up 84.29% over the past year, and 51.1% year-to-date.

Moderna Inc. MRNA

Moderna shares dropped by 4.59% to close at $54.82. The company is facing a patent infringement lawsuit from Northwestern University, alleging that Moderna used the university's lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology without permission to develop its COVID-19 vaccines. The lawsuit claims that the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, depended on key technological advancements made at Northwestern.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares slipped by 0.20% to close at $220.89. The company has promoted several executives, including Wes Morrill, Milan Kovac, and Ashok Elluswamy, over the past few weeks. Omead Afshar is now a vice president in charge of sales and manufacturing, with senior executives in North America and Europe reporting to him.

Image Via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: