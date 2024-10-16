Texas Gets A Lift: Embraer's ~$70M Investment Set To Power Aviation Jobs And Innovation In Fort Worth

Embraer S.A. ERJ disclosed an expansion of its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in the U.S. with a new service center opening at Perot Field Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, to support its growing fleet of E-Jets.

Embraer, in partnership with Fort Worth, Denton County, and Texas, will begin operations in an existing hangar by the the second quarter of 2025 and build a second hangar by 2027.

This expansion will increase its U.S. capacity for E-Jet services by 53%, with an investment of up to $70 million, creating about 250 new aviation jobs in Texas.

The Fort Worth service center will join Embraer’s global network, which comprises 80 authorized centers and 12 owned service centers worldwide.

Ross Perot, Jr, Chairman and CEO of Hillwood, said, “This new facility will bring 250 high-quality jobs to Fort Worth and North Texas, further strengthening our region’s role as a key hub for aerospace innovation while ensuring that Embraer can efficiently support its expanding fleet of commercial jets in the U.S.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads stated, “The expansion of Embraer here will assist other aviation companies across the North Texas Region. In addition, through this deal, Denton County residents will have access to these well-paying career opportunities.”

Price Action: ERJ shares are down 0.20% at $32.40 premarket at the last check Wednesday.

