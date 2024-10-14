The stock market continued its bullish run on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting record highs. The S&P 500 surged past 5,850 points, while the Dow Jones broke the 43,000 mark for the first time. However, the Nasdaq 100 lagged behind, gaining 0.9% but remaining about 1% below its all-time high set on July 10. Amidst this market performance, certain stocks caught the attention of retail traders and investors.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA saw a rise of 2.43%, closing at $138.07. The stock’s intraday high was $139.60, with a low of $136.30. Its 52-week high and low are $140.76 and $39.23 respectively. A Chinese government-backed think tank has urged the country’s data centers to continue using Nvidia’s high-performance chips, citing the substantial costs and complexity involved in transitioning to domestic alternatives.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR dropped by 5.14% to close at $201.67. The stock reached a 52-week high of $227.15 before pulling back. Its intraday low was $201.43, and its 52-week low stands at $32.1. The company’s shares were influenced by the surge in Bitcoin BTC/USD prices, given MicroStrategy’s significant Bitcoin holdings.

See Also: Columbus Day: Is Stock Market Open Today?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT surged 18.47% to close at $29.95. The stock’s intraday high and low were $30.47 and $25.25, respectively, with a 52-week high of $79.38 and a low of $22.55. The company announced the release of its Truth+ streaming service, contributing to the stock’s rise.

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI jumped 11.43% to close at $10.04. The stock’s intraday high was $10.07, with a low of $9.38. Its 52-week high and low are $10.49 and $6.01, respectively. The company announced a $2 billion loan agreement with Fortress Investment Group, boosting its stock.

Tesla Inc. TSLA saw a modest increase of 0.62%, closing at $219.16. The stock’s intraday high was $221.91 and its low was $213.74. Its 52-week high and low are $271 and $138.8, respectively. Tesla’s aggressive discounts on new models have led to a significant drop in used EV prices, creating a challenging scenario for EV owners and dealers.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: