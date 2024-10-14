SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On?

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced a $2 billion loan agreement with Fortress Investment Group.

What Happened: SoFi has announced a $2 billion loan platform business agreement for personal loans with funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group.

The agreement is expected to expand SoFi’s capabilities in its loan platform business. SoFI refers pre-qualified borrowers to loan origination partners and originates loans on behalf of third parties.

“SoFi’s loan platform business is an important part of our strategy to serve the financial needs of more members and diversify toward less capital-intensive and more fee-based sources of revenue,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi shares were up 4.88% at $9.45 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

