Major U.S. equity indices experienced a slight dip on Thursday, following a higher-than-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report for September and a surge in oil prices due to disruptions caused by Hurricane Milton and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 all mirrored the decline falling 0.2%, 0.1%, and 0.05% respectively.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA closed the day down 0.95% at $238.77, with an intraday high and low of $242.79 and $232.34, respectively. The electric vehicle giant is expected to unveil its dedicated robotaxi product late on Thursday at an event in Los Angeles, according to a Benzinga report.

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER saw a marginal rise of 0.06% to close at $77.92. The ride-hailing company is working towards transforming into a zero-emission platform by 2040, with measures including the introduction of an AI assistant on the driver app to help with EV-related queries as Tesla prepares to unveil its robotaxi product.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 4.00% to close at $164.18. The company hosted its “Advancing AI 2024” event and launched several new high-performance computing solutions.

Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares climbed 0.68% to close at $13.32. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD shares fell 5.29% to close at $59.44. The bank agreed to pay approximately $3.09 billion in fines to U.S. authorities after pleading guilty to money laundering-related charges.

Image via Shutterstock

