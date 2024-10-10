Tesla To Reveal Robotaxi At Event Near Los Angeles: CEO Elon Musk Hints It Could Be A 2-Seater

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is expected to unveil its dedicated robotaxi product late on Thursday at an event in Los Angeles.

According to Bloomberg, the vehicle is expected to have two front seats and doors that open upward like butterfly wings.

Early on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded in the affirmative to an X user who opined that a two-seat cybercab makes sense given a majority of of U.S. vehicle miles are single or double occupancy.

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

During Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call, Musk himself referred to the company's dedicated robotaxi product as the "Cybercab." It is unclear if this is a placeholder or the final name.

The robotaxi unveiling event titled "We, Robot" will start at 7 p.m. California time at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s movie studio near Los Angeles. The event will also be streamed live on social media platform X.

Photo courtesy: Tesla