The U.S. indices closed Wednesday in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing by 0.09% to 42,196.52, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.01% to reach 5,709.54. The Nasdaq also rose, up 0.08% to 17,925.12.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia closed the day with a 1.58% gain at $118.85, with an intraday high and low of $119.38 and $115.14 respectively. The company’s 52-week high and low are $140.76 and $39.23. Nvidia and Accenture PLC have announced a partnership aimed at accelerating AI adoption within enterprises. According to Wedbush Securities’ analyst Dan Ives, this collaboration paints a promising picture for Nvidia's stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s stock rose 2.83% to close at $37.49. The stock hit an intraday high of $37.68 and a low of $36.15. Its 52-week high and low are $38.19 and $14.48. The company’s shares were lifted following a report that Palantir co-founder and chairman Peter Thiel has completed selling the maximum number of shares under a trading plan he adopted in May.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Flat, Dogecoin Falls Ahead Of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Speech: Price Target For King Crypto Could Be $194K-$352K, Says Top Analyst

Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV

Clover Health surged 29.14% to close at $3.59. The stock’s intraday high and low were $3.65 and $2.74, with a 52-week high and low of $3.82 and $0.61. The company’s shares traded higher amid increased trading volume and traction across social media platforms. Last month, Clover Health's subsidiary, Counterpart Health, announced a multi-year agreement with The Iowa Clinic.

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY

Joby Aviation’s shares climbed 27.92% to close at $6.14, with an intraday high of $6.32 and a low of $5.19. The 52-week high and low are $7.69 and $4.5. The company’s stock rose after it announced that Toyota Motor Corporation TM will invest an additional $500 million to support electric air taxi certification and commercial production.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell 3.49% to close at $249.02. The stock’s intraday high and low were $251.16 and $241.50, with a 52-week high and low of $271 and $138.80. After two consecutive quarters of declining sales, Tesla reported third-quarter deliveries exceeding expectations, despite a subsequent drop in stock price attributed to lower-than-expected whisper numbers and concerns over sales of its top models. Analysts anticipate positive earnings for the quarter, but mixed views remain about upcoming events, such as the Robotaxi unveil and their potential impact on future sales and stock performance.

Image via Shutterstock

