Investors faced a turbulent day in the stock market, reacting to a series of events that could potentially impact the values of stocks and sectors in the coming weeks. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices were affected by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and ongoing port strikes.

The major indices closed the day lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.4% to 42,156.97 and the S&P 500 falling 0.9% to 5,708.75. The Nasdaq finished Tuesday down 1.5% at 17,910.36.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA closed down 1.38% at $258.02, with an intraday high of $263.98 and low of $248.53. Tesla’s recent 24% monthly surge sets the stage for a pivotal October, with analysts closely watching the upcoming Robotaxi event on Oct. 10, anticipated to bring significant updates on full self-driving and autonomous vehicles. Key announcements on operating costs, scaling, and potential new models could shape Tesla’s next chapter.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN ended the day down 0.64% at $185.13. The tech giant’s stock was affected by a dockworkers strike that could potentially impact holiday shopping and cost the economy $540 million daily. Tech giants are bracing for potential disruptions that may affect East Coast ports.

Nike Inc. NKE closed up 0.83% at $89.13. The company’s shares rose despite missing revenue estimates in its first-quarter financial results.

Walmart Inc. WMT ended the day up 0.64% at $81.27. The retail giant’s stock was influenced by the company’s CEO Douglas McMillon selling 29,124 shares of Walmart, as revealed in a recent SEC filing.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA closed up 6.24% at $112.74. The company’s shares surged amidst speculation about Alibaba’s divestment of stake in Sun Art Retail Group.

