On Wednesday, major U.S. indices closed with mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 41,914.75, and the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% to 5,722.26, while the Nasdaq inched up by 0.04% to 18,082.21.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta’s stock increased by 0.88%, closing at $568.31. The intraday high and low were $576.88 and $563.72 respectively, with the 52-week high and low being $576.88 and $279.4. At the Meta Connect 2024 event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced several new product developments, indicating that the future of computing and human connection is already here.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG

DraftKings shares rose by 5.01% to close at $41.10, with an intraday high and low of $41.98 and $40.16 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $49.57 and $25.74. The stock’s gain is likely due to the positive guidance issued by Flutter Entertainment for 2027, which operates in the same sector as DraftKings.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST

Costco’s shares increased by 0.76%, closing at $908.42. The intraday high and low were $910.36 and $901.13 respectively, with the 52-week high and low being $923.83 and $540.23. The company is expected to highlight its recent membership fee increase and its impact on guidance when it reports its fourth-quarter financial results.

Micron Technology Inc. MU

Micron’s shares rose by 1.88% to close at $95.77, with an intraday high and low of $96.18 and $93.93 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $157.54 and $63.83. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $7.75 billion, beating the consensus estimate, and its adjusted earnings also exceeded analyst estimates.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares increased by 1.08%, closing at $257.02. The intraday high and low were $257.05 and $252.28 respectively, with the 52-week high and low being $271 and $138.8. The company is set to return to the Paris Motor Show in October, marking an exciting month for the electric vehicle sector and investors.

