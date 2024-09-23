The major U.S. indices closed in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.15% to finish at 42,124.65, while the S&P 500 climbed nearly 0.3% to 5,718.57. The Nasdaq also edged up, rising about 0.1% to 17,974.27.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT

Trump Media & Technology Group’s shares plunged by 10.33%, closing at $12.15, following the expiration of a major lockup period. This allowed large shareholders, including Donald Trump, to sell shares if they wished. Despite Trump’s repeated assurances that he will not be selling his shares, the stock’s performance was negatively impacted.

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop shares rose by 2.11% to close at $22.31 after the company announced the completion of its at-the-market offering program. This move has sparked interest among investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA

Alibaba’s shares climbed 2.04% to close at $90.09. The company’s cloud computing unit has partnered with Nvidia Inc. to enhance autonomous driving for Chinese EV makers. This move has been seen as strategic, especially amid U.S. sanctions restricting access to advanced semiconductor chips.

Snowflake Inc. SNOW

Snowflake’s shares dipped by 2.71% to close at $113.26 after the company announced a $2 billion private placement of senior convertible notes. This move has led to a decrease in the company’s stock price.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares surged by 4.93% to close at $250 as investors anticipate the company’s third-quarter delivery figures and the release of its robotaxi. Barclays analyst Daniel Levy expects Tesla deliveries to exceed the consensus estimate of 460,000.

